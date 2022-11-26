Rana gets exemption from drug case hearing

LAHORE: A special court for narcotics control on Saturday granted exemption of one day to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah from drug case hearing.

The Court for Control of Narcotics Substances exempted Rana Sanaullah from attending the court hearing of a drug case filed against him and others. The interior minister in his plea said that he was busy with regard to the law and order situation after long march in Rawalpindi today.

The special court adjourned further hearing of the case until December 03. Rana Sanaullah was arrested on July 1, 2019, by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki point. The ANF had claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from his car. He was later released on bail in December of the same year.