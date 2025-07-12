Trending News: NEOC Warns of Potential Flooding as Monsoon Intensifies; Rivers and Streams at Risk Across Multiple RegionsFederal IT Minister Meets with Google’s Regional AI TeamRapid Population Growth A Serious Issue: Sindh GovernorDigital Youth Hub Connects Youth with Employment, Education, and Business Opportunities: Rana MashhoodPublic awareness needed to address growing population: President, Prime MinisterKilling of Passengers After Offloading from Bus in Balochistan is a Heinous Crime: Sindh GovernorHealthy Mothers and Safe Children Will Give Families the Opportunity to Thrive: Aseefa BhuttoSenate Body Urges Urgent Start of M-6 Motorway, Demands Greater Focus on Balochistan InfrastructureHuman Rights Department Officials Visit Woman Under Treatment for Husband’s AssaultMinistry of Maritime Affairs, FPCCI Forge Partnership to Drive Maritime Sector GrowthPresident, PM emphasize public awareness on family planningLarkana District Council Approves Surplus Budget for 2025-26Tragic Situation in Palestine, Thousands of Children Martyred Due to Hunger: Hanif TayyabPakistan, Cambodia To Intensify Bilateral EngagementMinister Approves Major Reforms in 35th PSQCA Board Meeting to Enhance Efficiency and Employee Welfare24th death anniversary of Urdu poet Qateel Shifai observedGovt Focusing On Export-Led Inclusive Growth: MinisterOver 1,000 University Faculty to be Trained in Artificial IntelligencePakistan Launches Nationwide AI Faculty Training Initiative in Collaboration with Meta, HEC and NCEACPakistan, Russia Sign Protocol To Revive Steel Mills‘The Forgotten Narrative of Jammu and Kashmir’ Book Launch at Pakistan High Commission LondonIndian NSA’s Remarks Are Distortion And Misrepresentation: FOInterior Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack by ‘Fitna-e-Hindustan’ in ZhobPakistan initiates digitization of heritage, culture: Info MinisterPrime Minister Doubles Youth, Business, Agriculture Loan Scheme FundsIT Minister Engages Google to Boost Pakistan’s AI Ecosystem and Youth InnovationSenate Committee Praises PM’s Reforms as Agricultural Export Rejections Decline SharplyConsultant Provincial Ombudsman Holds Open Court in Khairpur, Hears Complaints and Receives ApplicationsMinistry of Housing Partners with Fakt Exhibitions to Launch Build Pakistan 2025 Expo SeriesPM directs to improve performance of ministriesPakistan’s Mango Festival in Washington Celebrates Cultural Ties and Strategic PartnershipFederal Minister for National Heritage and Culture visits Makli Necropolis, Shah Jahan Mosque, and Keenjhar LakePresident, PM condemn brutal killing of passengers in BalochistanStrategy to be formulated for private investment in maritime industry: PMPunjab Launches Tree Plantation Campaign to Tackle Environmental PollutionPakistan, Vietnam Revive Trade Talks After Eight Years; PTA Negotiations to Begin in 2025President urges boost in Pakistan-Czech tradeFirst Shipment of Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Arrives in Karachi from ChinaGovt To Launch Transshipment Operations Between Gwadar and Persian GulfPakistan, Uzbekistan Push for Deeper Energy Ties as Minister Malik Proposes Strategic Working GroupPakistan, UAE Pledge Stronger Security Ties, Eased Visa Process for Pakistani CitizensPakistan Women’s Cricket Team to Play Series Against Ireland Later This YearFirst Case Registered Against Illegal Parking Fee Collection in KarachiStakeholders Must Unite for Karachi’s Charter City Status: PasbanIf the growing population is not stopped, tomorrow our resources may run out: Mayor KarachiToddler injured during Orangi Karachi robbery, 5 robbers arrestedKSE-100 Index Closes at 134,299.77 with a 517.42 Points (0.39%) GainPakistani Rupee Depreciates Against Global CurrenciesSignificant Increase in Gold PricesTraders to Fully Support Nationwide Strike on July 19th, KATIBalochistan National Party Protests Over FIR Against MengalGovt Restructuring Threatens Civil Servant JobsPakistani Foreign Minister Lauds Diaspora’s Role In Strengthening Malaysia TiesPolice Officer Faces Suspension Over Alleged Harassment Of LawmakerFirst Lady Urges Renewed Focus On Health, DignityPakistan Faces Ticking Population Time Bomb, Warns Senate ChairmanArmy Chief Affirms Pakistan’s Readiness Against All ThreatsMohmand Dam To Begin Power Generation in 2027Governor Announces Arrangements for Actress Humair’s Funeral PrayersGovt Pledges Support For Workers Amidst ChallengesBalochistan Youth Policy Implemented, Raisani Says PPP Empowering Young PeopleCompletion of Model Agricultural Malls in Sahiwal and MultanDrivers End Chaman Border Protest After TalksMinister calls for policy changes to combat healthcare challengesRobbery Attempt Foiled on Shikarpur Highway, One Suspect Killed in Police FiringBody Found In Duki; Three Previous Victims IdentifiedKSE-100 Index Crosses 133,000 MarkUrgent Need to Resolve Issues Arising from E-Invoicing System: FPCCI﻿Mixed Economic Outlook: Pakistanis Divided On Financial FuturePM's Cricket Talent Hunt Program Launched at NED University KarachiMultan Police Officer Wins Medal at World Police GamesDelegation Meets Mohsin Naqvi, Discusses Promotion of Table TennisZone Five defeats Zone Four in PCB Karachi Region matchesMotorway Police Issue Urgent Rain Driving WarningFederal Govt Unveils Ambitious 'Zero OutOfSchool Children' Goal In New Education PolicyDeputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar meets Australian Foreign Minister at ASEAN ForumField Marshal Rejects Presidential Ambitions, Says Interior MinisterGermany Funds Gharo Wind Corridor SubstationQatari Mountaineer Calls on PM ShehbazJUI to Participate in Azad Kashmir Assembly Actions, Membership Drive LaunchedNational Assembly Panel Greenlights Civil Servant Layoffs, Demands SafeguardsPakistan, Russia Discuss Steel Mill Project, Regional Issues In HighLevel Moscow MeetingGovernor Launches Polio Campaign, Vows To Eradicate VirusJemima claims her children are not allowed to speak to their father Imran on phonePakistan Urges Global Community for Peace in YemenBilawal's Conversation with Karan Thapar a Major Diplomatic Triumph for Pakistan, Says Sharjeel InamMeta's Director for Central Asia Meets Federal IT Minister, Discusses PartnershipIslamabad Launches Drive To Curb Vehicle EmissionsKarachi Should Be Given Constitutionally Chartered City Powers or Made a Province: PDPAzad Kashmir Government Focuses on Providing Technical Education to Youth: Amir AltafGovernment Caused Billions in Losses to Treasury Through Sugar ImportExport Game: JamaateIslami SindhThe party that has ruined Larkana, what will it do for Karachi?: Molvi9 dilapidated buildings in Lyari vacated, one demolished: Sindh governmentKarbala is not just an event, it is a battle of right and wrong: PasbaneWatan Pakistan