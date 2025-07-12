Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has termed the rising population a major national challenge and called for immediate measures. In a statement issued on the occasion of World Population Day 2025, Tessori emphasized that controlling the population can ensure sustainable development, social justice, and financial security.
He stressed the joint responsibility of government institutions, parents, teachers, and religious leaders to launch public awareness campaigns.
Focusing on this year’s theme “Enabling young people to make informed choices about family planning in a just and hopeful world”, Tessori highlighted ongoing programs under the Governor’s initiative. These include interest-free loans of up to one crore rupees, information technology education, and other social welfare projects designed to prepare youth for a bright future.