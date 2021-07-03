Rawalpindi Lai Business District, Gujranwala Development Plan to accelerate economic activities: Prime Minister

Islamabad, July 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Imran Khan has said projects of Rawalpindi Lai Business District and Gujranwala Development Plan will accelerate economic activities and provide direct benefits to the common people. Chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction, and Development in Islamabad today (Friday), he directed to seek opinion of experts from the private sector to an effective planning for these projects.

He also emphasized on formulating alternative plans to get maximum economic benefits from the projects and instructed to complete these projects within the stipulated timeline. The Prime Minister was briefed that that Rawalpindi Lai Business District project incorporates construction of Expressway on both sides of the Nullah Lai and will be run on Public-Private Partnership model for which the government will provide land.

About Gujranwala Development Plan, the Chief Secretary Punjab briefed the meeting that 40 development projects have been included in the provincial and the federal development programme for Gujranwala for the next fiscal year. These projects are related to agriculture, industry, road infrastructure, environment protection, drinking water and sewerage.

