Re-designation of Inland Revenue field formations

August 24, 2020

Islamabad, August 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued an order under Section 4 (1) (r) of FBR Act-2007 to re-designate the field formations. The re-designation of IR field formations will be effective from September 1, 2020. According to the order, the Large Taxpayers Unit, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad have been re-designated as Large Taxpayers Office Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The Large Taxpayers Unit-II, Karachi has been re-designated as Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi.

Similarly, the nomenclature of Corporate Regional Tax Office, Karachi and Lahore have been changed as Corporate Tax Office, Karachi and Lahore. The order further re-designated the Regional Tax Office-II, Karachi as Regional Tax Office-I, Karachi, Regional Tax Office-III, Karachi as Regional Tax Office-II, Karachi and Regional Tax Office-II, Lahore as Regional Tax Office, Lahore.

