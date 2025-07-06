Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that we are ready to work with all political parties, whether they are allies of the government or the opposition. Someone may desire to go to Adiala, but we have no need to go to Adiala, he added that Pakistan had shot down six Indian fighter jets in aerial skirmishes with India. He also said that Pakistan effectively countered the subsequent drone attacks carried out by India.
On Twitter, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) shared a statement by Dar emphasizing the desire to cooperate with all political parties.