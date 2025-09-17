Islamabad’s Red Zone faces restricted access due to heightened security concerns, prompting traffic diversions implemented by the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP). Entry points at Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk have been closed off, rerouting vehicles.
Commuters seeking access to the Red Zone are directed to utilize Margalla Road, Marriott, and Serena routes. These diversions are anticipated to cause traffic congestion and delays.
To mitigate disruption, ITP personnel are stationed across various points to manage the altered traffic flow. Residents are advised to depart twenty minutes earlier than their usual schedules to avoid any inconvenience.
For real-time updates and assistance, the ITP helpline 1915 remains operational. The public can also access the latest information through the traffic police’s social media channels.
Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Hamza Humayun has appealed for public cooperation and has assured continuous updates to ensure smooth vehicular movement throughout the city.