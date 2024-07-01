Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says government is introducing pragmatic reforms in different sectors to accelerate economic growth and development.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said work on digitization in FBR has been started and reforms in energy and petroleum sectors are also being introduced. The Finance Minister said FBR has achieved eighty percent growth in revenue collections.
He said prudent policies and steps taken by the government have resulted in restoration of confidence of international institutions and improved economic conditions. He said registration for retailers will be started tomorrow while sixty two thousand traders have already been registered. The Finance Minister said World Bank has approved one billion dollars financing for Dasu dam.
He said tax to GDP ratio will be increased to thirteen percent in next three years to ensure sustainable economic growth. The Finance Minister said government is encouraging public-private partnership to reduce public expenditures and increase private sector participation. He said there will be no delay in payment of the Sales Tax Refund claims of the exporters and all the payments will be cleared in next two or three days.