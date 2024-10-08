Minister for Power Sardar Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has said reforms are being carried out in the energy sector.
Addressing an event here in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are cooperating with the government to revise the contract conditions.
Sardar Awais Leghari said the power distribution companies (DISCOs) will be privatized. He said three distribution companies will be privatized by the end of next year.
The Minister for Power said the National Transmission Company is being divided into three entities, with one entity to be responsible for future projects.