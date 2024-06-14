Regional and country desks have been established in the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Secretariat to accelerate the process of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.
Six regional and country desks have been established to focus on the needs of foreign capital investment, which will be self-sufficient in all respects, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
One desk has been established for China, Far East and Rest of the World. Another desk has been established for Central Asian countries, Russia, Middle East and Africa.
Third desk will deal with Europe, North America and South America. Similarly, fourth will look at the investments from Qatar and Kuwait, while two separate desks have been established for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).