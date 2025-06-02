A captivating stage performance mesmerized the audience on the seventh day of the Regional Drama Festival 2025.
Organized by the Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi, under the guidance of Ms. Uzma Bukhari, Minister for Information and Culture, Punjab, the festival aims to promote and revive the Philly Theatre in the province, providing quality entertainment to the public.
The day”s highlight was “Zamin Ka Qarz,” a poignant play by renowned writer Syed Aslam Effendi Shah, dedicated to the Pakistani army”s efforts against terrorism. The narrative honored a soldier”s ultimate sacrifice, with his parents expressing gratitude for his martyrdom in service of their homeland.
Actors Sapna Shah, Arshad Khan, Shahzadi Khan, Anjum Abbasi, Waheed Minhas, Sajid, Imran Disco, and Hameed Khan delivered noteworthy performances. Director Arts Council Muhammad Shakoor expressed gratitude to the partners, emphasizing the Punjab government”s commitment to providing artists with full opportunities to showcase their talents. The festival, featuring a new drama and team daily, will continue until June 5, 2025.