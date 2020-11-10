Registration form dateline extended

Quetta
Quetta

QUETTA:Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Quetta has extended last date for submission of Registration Forms for HSSC Part-I/ Annual 2021 without late fee till 20th December, 2020.

 

A notification issued by Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Quetta issued here on Monday says, “In continuation of this office order No. 1434-1633/R and M, dated 28th September, 2020, it is notified for the information of all concerned that the last date for submission of Registration Forms for HSSC Part-I/ Annual 2021 without late fee is hereby extended till 20th November, 2020. All other dates will remain the same as notified in the previous notifications”.

