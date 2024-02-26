Registration process of newly elected MNAs continuing at NA Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: The process of registration of the newly elected members of the National Assembly (NA) is continuing at the Facilitation Center established at the National Assembly Secretariat.

Today (Monday), the newly elected members of the National Assembly Abdul Aleem Khan, Mustafa Mehmood, Ameer Ali Shah Jilani, Shehryar Khan Mehr, Mian Azhar, Sharmila Farooqui and Sardar Ali Gohar Mehr completed their registration process.

According to a spokesperson of the National Assembly, it is necessary to complete registration process and issue cards to the members of the National Assembly before the opening session of the House.

The Speaker National Assembly has asked the newly elected members to complete their registration process before the inaugural session.