Sardar Abdul Rahim, Secretary-General of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Sindh, has expressed deep sorrow and regret over reports of the martyrdom of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an alleged Israeli bombing.
In a formal statement issued today, he described this development as extremely alarming for regional peace and stability, calling the incident a great tragedy for the Islamic world.
The provincial party leader also turned his attention to domestic matters, strongly condemning the violence, firing, and shelling of protestors in Karachi.
He termed the killing and injuring of innocent citizens during the protests a reprehensible act.
Sardar Abdul Rahim demanded that the Sindh government immediately announce financial compensation for the families of those killed and injured in the unrest.
Concluding his statement, he appealed to the public to maintain peace.