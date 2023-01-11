Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphatically stated that the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood affected areas will be made a successful model by ensuring complete transparency in utilization of funds pledged at the Climate Resilient Pakistan conference in Geneva.

Addressing a news conference, flanked by the cabinet members, here in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said we will not disappoint the nation and each penny will be utilized in a transparent manner for the service of the flood affected people and reconstruction of damaged homes and other infrastructure including roads and bridges. Shehbaz Sharif said the process of third party validation will be pursued for this purpose which will send a strong message to donors and lenders. He said no effort will be spared to achieve our reconstruction targets as best as possible. He said modern technology and methods will be used to ensure a robust and resilient infrastructure.

Describing the pledges of 9.7 billion dollars made by the friendly countries and financial institutions at Geneva conference a big achievement, the Prime Minister said this is also manifestation of confidence of the world community in the people and coalition government of Pakistan. He said if the international community would have any doubts or given ears to the propaganda of our opponents, they would not have pledged this huge amount.

He said the whole world saw for itself the expression of solidarity, brotherhood and unity on the part of Pakistan at Geneva moot. He said the provinces were taken along which presented their case at the conference. Shehbaz Sharif was highly appreciative of the support announced by the friendly countries at the moot. Alluding to one billion dollar pledge made by Saudi Arabia, he said the fraternal country has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

In his remarks, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Geneva conference proved to be the success of our foreign policy, dispelling the impression that Pakistan is isolated. He said we had targeted to raise eight billion dollars from the conference but we surpassed this target, which is a befitting response to the negative propagandists.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said we will also have to manage fifty percent from our own resources for the reconstruction and rehabilitation phase, appealing the people to come forward for the humanitarian assistance of flood victims who are braving extreme weather conditions under the open skies. The Foreign Minister assured the flood-affected population that their recovery and rehabilitation is the mission of the government.