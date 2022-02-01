Rehmani urges world powers to settle Kashmir dispute as per UN Charter 

Islamabad, February 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):APHC-AJK Convener Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has voiced deep concern over horrific onslaught against cultural and religious identity of the Kashmiri people by the Modi regime especially in the aftermath of 5 August 2019 actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement in Islamabad said it was sufficiently proved as to how India had backed out of her own constitutional pledges and guarantees and imposed her country’s penal code and other multiple laws to transforming Kashmir into an ancient Hindu country of RSS gods and goddesses.

He stated that for achieving its dirty ends, the present regime dismembered the whole territory, put thousands in jails and notorious interrogation centres, including top Kashmiri leaders and moreover stifled press and media men ruthlessly. The Indian Modi government, he said, recently took over the Srinagar Press Club with the help and connivance of armed police who pushed forward some so called journalists under the cover of a Covid lock down order of the government.

The Delhi Union of Journalists also deplored it as a couple against the Club. Muhammad Farooq Rehmani said that before it two vocal advocates of Kashmir human rights movement Khurrum Pervez and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo had been detained under some draconian laws and a journalist Sajad Gul met same fate for his uncommitted sins.

Rehmani said that history’s dark times had been revived and repeated in Kashmir and Kashmiris faced pathetically helpless situation due to a long unresolved political dispute. He said Kashmir wasn’t a private property of any individual, party or firm and it was never a private or territorial dispute between two or more countries or property firms.

Therefore, he emphasised powerful world organisations like UN, EU, OIC and Shanghai Conference to take up the issue and call India and Pakistan to settle the question according to the principles of the UN Charter and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council. He urged upon the countries of East and West to mount pressure on the warring States and UN to free the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the present inhuman State of affairs as created by India in Jammu and Kashmir.

