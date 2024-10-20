Reko Diq Mining Company has selected eighteen graduates from Balochistan for a two-year on-the-job training program for the second phase of the International Graduate Development Program.
These graduates were chosen from over three thousand candidates through a merit based selection process, and include four women.
The eighteen selected graduates belong to different districts of Balochistan where Reko Diq Mining Company is working on mining operations. They will be trained in mines operated by Barrick Golk in Argentina and Zambia.
The program aims to equip young graduates from Balochistan with the necessary skills for a successful career in the mining industry.