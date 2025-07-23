Minister for Technical Education and Muslim League (N) leader, Amir Altaf, declared that the relationship between Kashmir and Pakistan transcends geographical boundaries, representing a deep spiritual and historical bond that continues to strengthen over time. He emphasized that Kashmiri sentiments are firmly intertwined with Pakistan, and Pakistan has always reciprocated this connection, demonstrating their inseparable ties.
Altaf reiterated that the relationship between Pakistan and Kashmir is based on shared heritage, faith, and culture. Citing instances of Indian aggression on Azad Kashmir, he highlighted Pakistan’s robust defense and forceful response as a testament to its unwavering support for Kashmir. He commended the Kashmiri population’s ongoing struggle for freedom.
The minister lauded Pakistani citizens and the army for their solidarity with Kashmiris, not only in safeguarding borders but also in advocating for the Kashmir cause internationally. He stated that raising global awareness about Kashmir’s struggle for freedom and self-determination is a central pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy.
He guaranteed the continued protection of Kashmir’s borders and Pakistan’s resolute support for the Kashmiri people. He affirmed that no hostile scheme can succeed because of the strong, brave, and principled nation standing with Kashmir. He urged the international community to play an active role in resolving the Kashmir conflict for lasting peace in South Asia, stressing that regional stability hinges on resolving the Kashmir issue and granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.
Offering condolences on the recent tragedy in Hajira, Altaf expressed profound sorrow for the loss of life, sharing the grief of the bereaved families. He offered prayers for the departed souls and patience for their loved ones.