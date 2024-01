ISLAMABAD: On the direction of the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has appealed the nation to perform Namaz-e-Istasqa tomorrow (Friday).

In a statement on Thursday, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs urged the Ulema and Khatibs in villages, towns and cities nationwide to actively participate in the special prayer on Friday, seeking divine mercy in form of rainfall.