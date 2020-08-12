Religious Hatred Material on Social Media Intolerable: Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs

August 12, 2020

Lahore, August 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the Punjab government was taking action against the elements who spread religious hatred on social media. The religious scholars and public should bring such objectionable content in the notice of local district administration if seen on social media. He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order to review law and order situation in Sahiwal Division at the Civil Secretariat here Wednesday. Provincial Sports Minister Taimur Ahmad Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, Additional IG Special Branch and concerned officers were also present.

Commissioner of Sahiwal Division, Deputy Commissioners, DPOs, members of District Peace Committees and scholars of all schools of thought participated through video link. The meeting was briefed on the security plan of Muharram for Sahiwal Division while the Ulema and members of District Peace Committees were consulted and suggestions were sought regarding the establishment of peace. Raja Basharat said that the government was grateful to the scholars for establishing perfect peace during Eid-ul-Adha.

He hoped that a similar atmosphere of brotherhood and fraternity would be maintained during Muharram. He said the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order would also visit the province to monitor the situation. He said that the enemy is looking for such opportunities but its nefarious intentions can be thwarted only by unity and consensus.

Raja Basharat urged the participants to strictly implement the agreed security plan and Corona SOPs despite the fact that the Covid 19 pandemic was going to be finish due to tremendous preventive measures taken by the government. All the scholars assured all possible cooperation with the former government for the establishment of public order and also made various suggestions in this regard. At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for peace, security and prosperity of the country.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk

Related Posts