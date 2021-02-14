Islamabad, February 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has stressed the need for forging complete unity and religious harmony in the country to counter the evil designs of the enemy. Addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Sunday, he said promoting love and tolerance in society is the only way forward to ensure unity, solidarity and progress in the country.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri stressed upon Ulema to promote harmony among different faiths, to promote a society envisioned by founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said Muslim scholars should come forward to promote message of love, peace and cordial relationships with other religions.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Religious Minister stresses for forging complete unity, religious harmony appeared first on Official News Pakistan.