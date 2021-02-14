Religious Minister stresses for forging complete unity, religious harmony

English Ministries Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, February 14, 2021 (PPI-OT): Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has stressed the need for forging complete unity and religious harmony in the country to counter the evil designs of the enemy. Addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Sunday, he said promoting love and tolerance in society is the only way forward to ensure unity, solidarity and progress in the country.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri stressed upon Ulema to promote harmony among different faiths, to promote a society envisioned by founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said Muslim scholars should come forward to promote message of love, peace and cordial relationships with other religions.

