Removal of junk from govt offices ordered

August 21, 2020

QUETTA:S and GAD has asked all Administrative Departments to arrange removal of junk items and old record from the corridors of all Blocks in Balochistan Civil Secretariat.

A handout issued by Services and General Administration Department says that it has been observed that junk items and old record have been found in corridors / stairs of different blocks of Balochistan Civil Secretariat which is portraying bad impression to the officials / visitors and also creating security, thus, all the Administrative Secretaries have been requested to direct all the Section Officers (Admn/General) of their respective departments to arrange removal of the said articles from the corridors / stairs of their respective departments.

Separately, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has taken serious notice of the late submission of files and has directed all Administrative Secretaries to speed up the working of the Administrative Departments with direction that Services and General Administration Department shall record the time consumed by each Administrative Department on each file on a separate sheet.

