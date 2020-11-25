Removal of taxes on industrial raw materials demanded

KARACHI:Mian Anjum Nisar, President of The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said in a statement on Wednesday that the amendments cover limited industrial raw materials for inclusion in the 12th Schedule through SRO 1240(1)/2020 dated 20″ November 2020.

Federal Board of Revenue has allowed a list of industrial raw materials for benefits under the 12 Schedule. The anomalies committee of FBR declared very few raw materials not to be included in the finished goods and allowed to pay two percent income tax instead of 5.5 percent, this of course resolves an important issue of commercial importers but there is still a long list of raw materials to be considered the same way.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has been emphasizing for the removal of duties / taxes on the industrial raw materials. However, the SRO 1240(1)/2020 dated 20-11-2020 cover a limited item that does not support industry, while there is an exhaustive list of industrial raw materials already contained in rescinded SRO 1125(1)/2011 dated 31-12-2011. In order to further facilitate the industry there is an immediate need to revise the list of industrial raw materials as per SRO 1240(1)/2020 dated 20″ November, 2020.

Nisar strongly recommends addressing the grievances of the industry at the earliest and resolving the issues being faced by the industry through amendments and inclusion of all raw materials in the said SRO.