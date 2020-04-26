Repatriation of Stranded Pakistanis from Australia

April 26, 2020

Canberra, April 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan High Commission, Canberra along with its Consulates General in Sydney and Melbourne coordinated the return of 250 stranded Pakistanis from Australia via PIA’s special flight that left Melbourne today at 1300 hours local time.

Consul General of Pakistan, Melbourne, Sardar Adnan Rashid, also representing High Commissioner Babar Amin, saw off the stranded Pakistanis at the Melbourne airport. The Consul General iterated to the satisfied returning Pakistanis the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Government of Pakistan to reach out and look after the welfare of our diaspora across the world. In keeping with the Prime Minister’s vision, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had emphasized to all Pakistan Missions abroad to facilitate the repatriation of Pakistanis who desire so, he added.

The returning Pakistanis thanked the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan High Commission and the Consulates General at Melbourne and Sydney for arranging repatriation to their homeland. They also expressed satisfaction on the efforts being put in by the Pakistani Missions in Australia for the welfare and well-being of Community members faced with financial and allied difficulties in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic.

