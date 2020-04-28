Repatriation of Stranded Pakistanis from Sri Lanka

April 28, 2020

Islamabad, April 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan High Commission, Colombo coordinated with Government of Pakistan and local Sri Lankan Authorities for the successful return of 50 stranded Pakistanis via Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 1185 that left Colombo today morning at 0700 hrs local time, says a press release received here today from Colombo. Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Tanvir Ahmad was present on behalf of the High Commissioner to see off the departing Pakistanis at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

The returning Pakistanis thanked Government of Pakistan and Pakistan High Commission for arranging their repatriation to Pakistan. They also expressed satisfaction and acknowledged efforts by the High Commission for the welfare and well-being of community members faced with difficulties in the wake of the outbreak of Pandemic Covid-19.

