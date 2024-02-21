Reply sought from govt over Sheikh Rashid’s plea seeking removal of his name from ECL

RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday ordered interior ministry and federal government to submit replies over a petition filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed seeking removal of his name from exit control list (ECL).

The LHC Rawalpindi bench conducted hearing on Rashid's plea for removal of his name from ECL. Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the case.

The court asked the federal government to apprise the court of reason behind inclusion of Rashid's name in the ECL.

The court issued notices to interior ministry and federal government.