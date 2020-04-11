National

Report: (140 people, who returned from Iran go to respective provinces)

April 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD:One hundred and forty people, who had returned from Iran, were sent to their respective provinces from Taftan border.

According to a report quoting official sources, those were transported in four busses included 77 from Punjab, 38 hailed to KP and 25 was residents of Sindh. The report said they were screened and properly examined by doctors after their arrival in Pakistan who would be quarantined in their concerned provinces.

