Islamabad: A new report underscores the persistent issue of caste-based discrimination in India, detailing how the caste system continues to influence daily life and perpetuate inequality decades after India gained independence.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the report specifically points to the plight of women from lower castes who are at a higher risk of violence and harassment, with many such crimes going unpunished by the Indian legal system. The caste system, described as one of the world’s oldest forms of social stratification, still mandates that low-caste individuals undertake the most menial and labor-intensive jobs.
The analysis criticizes India’s democratic institutions for not only failing to eradicate the caste system but also, in some cases, reinforcing its hierarchies. Dalits, often referred to as ‘untouchables,’ continue to face widespread social exclusion and are systematically denied access to various social spaces, including temples and certain housing sectors in upper-caste neighborhoods.
The report also notes that the entrenched caste system serves as a stark example of how one’s birth can determine social status, continuing to inflict suffering across generations. It further criticizes global organizations for neglecting the severe and ongoing issues related to caste in India, highlighting the significant challenge caste discrimination poses to modern notions of equality and justice.
The post Report Highlights Persistent Caste-Based Discrimination in India appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.