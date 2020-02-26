National

Representatives of Iraqi Airways call on Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy

February 26, 2020

Islamabad, February 26, 2020 (PPI-OT):Representatives of Iraqi Airways called on Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy on Wednesday in his office and discussed possible avenues for expansion of Aviation activities. The delegation comprises of Chief executive Iraqi Airways Basil Ahmed Affendi, GM Sales and Operations Syed Masood Hassan, Sales Manager Hamid Aziz highlighted the seasonal requirements of zaireen to holy places in Iraq specially during Ashoora and Arbaeen. Senior Joint Secretary Aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar was also present in the meeting.

 

