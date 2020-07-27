Residents protest as Larkana’s Murad Wahan locality floods with drain water

July 27, 2020

LARKANA:Residents and shopkeepers of Murad Wahan locality of Larkana held a protest demonstration and shouted slogans against their Union Committee Chairman on Sunday against his failure to drain out standing sewerage water, lifting of garbage, cleanliness and construction of Murad Wahan Road.

The protesters, including Bashir Jatoi, Muhammad Ali Khero and Babar Ali Larik complained to media persons that since the last three months, standing sewage water had not yet been drained out by the sanitation staff which had resulted in emergence of various deadly diseases apart from creating bad smell all around.

They said that the children, womenfolk and the aged men had been very badly affected but the UC Chairman and his councillors were constantly sleeping for which they did not vote them.

They said during recent monsoon rain, rainwater also inundated the areas including their houses which created a lot of trouble for them. They said that they got votes in the name of Allah and now they asked them to drain out standing sewerage water in the name of Allah or else, they warned, they will never vote in favour of them in the future or the rulers.

They said that the Larkana Municipal Corporation mayor had never visited their locality then how could he call himself as their local elected representative. They urged the provincial government and local bodies minister to take notice of the highhandedness of working of civic agencies, ensure draining out sewage water and construction of new road of Murad Wahan or else they should not come to them for votes again in future.

