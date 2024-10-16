In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has underscored that sustainable peace, stability, and economic development in the region cannot be achieved without addressing the Kashmir dispute.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Wednesday, in an interview in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq highlighted that the core issue fueling tensions between Pakistan and India is the Kashmir conflict, which must be resolved to foster cordial relations between the two countries. He criticized the BJP-led Indian government for its efforts to erase the identity of the Kashmiri people.
Mirwaiz noted that the Kashmiris expressed their rejection of the BJP government’s illegal actions from August 2019 through their votes in the recently held sham elections in the territory. He emphasized that the measures taken by New Delhi since then have significantly affected their lives. The Mirwaiz pointed out that the illegal abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has further internationalized the Kashmir dispute and called on the Indian government to recognize the ground realities in the occupied territory and engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve this long-standing conflict.
In a separate address at the historic Khaniyar Sharif shrine during the Urs of Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jilani, Mirwaiz expressed deep concern over the plight of minorities, particularly Muslims, in India. He emphasized that Muslims are living in a climate of fear and intimidation, referencing alarming incidents of violence, discrimination, and the demolition of homes and mosques through bulldozer campaigns. He urged Indian authorities to end policies that target minorities.
Additionally, Mirwaiz criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting that any attempts to disenfranchise Muslims will face strong resistance. He expressed concern over the global challenges faced by Muslims, emphasizing that the dire situation in Palestine is troubling not only for Muslims but for all of humanity.
He underscored the vital role of mosques, stating they are not merely places of worship but essential hubs for Muslims in religious, social, economic, and political matters. The Urs celebrations saw participation from thousands of people across various areas of occupied Kashmir. This event marked Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s first attendance since 2019, during which he shared his insights with the people.