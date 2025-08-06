In a message marking six years since India’s revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, President Asif Ali Zardari said that the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions is essential for lasting peace in South Asia. He condemned it as an illegal attempt to suppress the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He termed actions such as redrawing of electoral constituencies, addition of non-locals to voter lists, and granting domicile certificates to non-residents as a deliberate strategy to alter the region’s demographics.
President Zardari condemned the increasing oppression and repression in the region since 2019, stating that these are attempts to subdue the local population. He cited threatening actions, unlawful detentions, and blockades as proof of these efforts. The President also accused India of silencing local journalism and restricting freedom of expression, creating obstacles to the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.
Referring to the success of Operation Banyan al-Marsoos, the President emphasized the special significance of Exploitation Day this year. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to supporting the Kashmiris’ pursuit of their rights through political, diplomatic, and moral means.