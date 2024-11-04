The 8th International Model Islamic Union Congress, hosted by the Justice Defenders Strategic Studies Center (ASSAM), concluded in Istanbul, Turkey, with discussions on critical global issues, including the Kashmir conflict.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of the World Forum for Peace and Justice, presented a paper on ‘US Policy Towards Kashmir: Help or Hindrance’ and emphasized that resolving the Kashmir dispute would enhance respect for international law and foster stability in the region.
Ustaaz Melih Tanriverdi, Chairman of SADAT International Defense Consultancy, opened the Congress by underscoring ASSAM’s role as a think tank dedicated to proposing solutions for international and regional crises. He highlighted that this year’s Congress featured 26 papers from 14 countries, reflecting a broad spectrum of perspectives on pressing issues.
Dr. Fai’s presentation centered on the right to self-determination for the 23 million Kashmiris who, he argued, have been denied this fundamental right for over 77 years. Dr. Fai articulated that the Kashmiri American community does not seek military intervention but hopes for diplomatic support from the United States. ‘The goal is to educate the U.S. on the moral and legal urgency of Kashmiri self-determination, emphasizing how a peaceful resolution would benefit democracy, human rights, and regional security,’ he said.
Dr. Fai recalled that the United States once championed Kashmiri self-determination at the United Nations and helped draft Security Council Resolution 47, adopted in 1948, which called for a plebiscite in Kashmir. However, he lamented that the current U.S. stance views the conflict as a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, a shift he attributed to India’s successful lobbying efforts and the country’s growing economic allure.