Resolution on Afghanistan

Islamabad, August 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Senate Defence Committee takes note of the evolving situation in the neighbouring brotherly Afghanistan and expresses full solidarity and support to the people of Afghanistan in their quest for lasting peace in their war-torn country. Peace, security and stability are inextricably intertwined between Pakistan and Afghanistan and no other country has higher stakes for peace in Afghanistan than Pakistan. As an expression of Muslim brotherhood, Pakistan continues to be a model host, having hosted the largest number of refugees for the longest duration in history.

Pakistan’s interests in Afghanistan are consistent and clear:

Supporting the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Afghanistan;

Promoting a peaceful political transition in Afghanistan through an inclusive broad-based consensus so that a new civil war can be prevented;

The territory of Afghanistan should not be used to destabilize any neighbouring country or used as a base for cross-border terrorism against Pakistan, as happened in the recent past.

Given this rapidly changing scenario in Afghanistan and the region, the Senate Defence Committee urges the Government of Pakistan to take the Parliament into confidence through immediately convening a joint session of Parliament to discuss the situation and propose a way-forward so that Pakistan and Afghanistan can be partners in peace and progress.

The Senate Defence Committee also urges the Government of Pakistan to take note that during this period of uncertainty in Afghanistan, the government should take effective measures to prevent regional spoilers like India, from taking advantage of the situation to the detriment of peace in the region and the security of Pakistan.

According to the Dossier on “India State Terrorism” prepared by the Government of Pakistan in November 2020, the Indian intelligence, RAW has been operating 87 training camps against Pakistan, 66 on Afghan territory and 21 on Indian territory. The Senate Defence Committee urges the international community to take note of these facts.

The Senate Defence Committee urges the international community, particularly the United Nations, as well as the OIC, European Union and other international organizations to remain actively engaged in Afghanistan for the promotion of peace and reconciliation as well as the re-construction of this war-ravaged country.

The Senate Defence Committee urges the United States of America and the Western countries who are part of NATO to learn lessons from the experience of Afghanistan, since what has happened in Afghanistan, is a humbling experience for these countries as Pakistan’s long-standing stand has been vindicated that there is no military solution to the situation in Afghanistan and that the principle of “might is right” is unacceptable and it is contrary to international law and the UN Charter.

The Senate Defence Committee looks forward to working with its counterpart in Afghanistan for the promotion of peace, security and stability in both countries and the region as a whole. Pakistan has been a peace facilitator and a source of regional stability, a role that Pakistan will continue to play.

