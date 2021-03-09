Respect for Women is an important manifestation of civilized society

Islamabad, March 09, 2021 (PPI-OT): The respect to women reflects a civilized society and honour to them is greatly helpful to address the social issues. It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman while addressing a ceremony held at Central Police Office (CPO) in connection with International Women’s Day. The female cops, on the occasion, participated in the shooting and other demonstrations.

The IGP appreciated females serving in Islamabad police and other fields of life. He said those nations respecting women are successful as they maintain bonds of a family with the society and give its members sense as how to behave in outer world.

Disrespect to women only results in creating problems and lower down the morality of society, he said. The IGP said Islam has given great respect to women as they are integral part of society. He said there is need to bring positive change in our thinking and give women their due rights.

Islamabad police chief urged media to play its role in creating awareness about women issues and help to resolve their problems on priority basis. Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman said the government has made laws for protection of women rights and implementation is also being ensured on them.

He said that women are serving in various wings of Islamabad police and feel them very much secure in professional working environment. He appreciated the females working in Capital police and contributing for its effective performance.

The IGP also distributed prizes and commendation certificates among those female cops including Fozia Noreen, Tehmina Asif and Shagufta Jabeen who showed brilliant performance in shooting and other demonstrations. DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, SSP (Headquarters), SDPO Kohsar Amna Baig, ASP Traffic Ayesha Gull and other female cops and officers were present on the occasion.

