Restrictions intensified in occupied Kashmir

March 26, 2020

Srinagar, March 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the restrictions on the movement and assembly of people to contain the spread of the coronavirus were intensified in the Kashmir Valley, today, adding to the miseries of already besieged people. The move was made after four more positive cases were detected in the valley on Wednesday, taking the total number of affected persons to 11. Of the eight persons who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, one died, today.

Officials said that the authorities tightened the curbs across the valley as four more positive cases – all from Bandipora district – were detected on Wednesday. The Indian forces sealed off many roads and erected barriers to check the movement of people across the Valley.

Police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around the residential areas of Srinagar and elsewhere in the valley late on Wednesday as well as on Thursday morning to announce that restrictions under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were imposed and advised people to stay indoors.

The police were also using drones to announce the restrictions on the movement of people in some parts of the city, the officials said. On the other hand, Indian police have registered 218 FIR against violators for defying the orders of lockdown issued by the authorities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. A police spokesman said that in its efforts to ensure complete lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir for the safety of people, the police have registered 218 FIR against lockdown violators.

