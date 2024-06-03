The Modi-led Indian regime has further intensified restrictions across all districts and towns of occupied Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the vote counting tomorrow [Tuesday].
According to Kashmir Media Service, a three-tier security system has been implemented to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, according to Chief Election Officer Pandurang K. Pole.
The security setup includes local police, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces, and strict entry protocols, with mobile phones prohibited inside counting halls. All preparations have been completed, and counting is under way. Schools within Baramulla Municipal limits are closed today.