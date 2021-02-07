Revolutionizing Animation industry of Pakistan: Ministry of Information Technology and ISPR collaborate for development and promotion of Animation Industry in Pakistan

Rawalpindi, February 07, 2021 (PPI-OT): Ministry of Information Technology and ISPR collaborate for development and promotion of Animation Industry in Pakistan. Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Secretary IT and Telecom, Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar were present on the occasion held in ISPR headquarters.

Global market size of animation industry is around $270 Billion and expected to grow to $415 Billion by 2025. Pakistan has a huge potential to become a part of this growing industry. Currently, Pakistani animators have limited access to required infrastructure and professional training / courses. Animation industry can contribute significantly to the economy of Pakistan.

It can generate job opportunities, bring foreign investment and can help us prepare a trained work force. Animation is not just contributing to Entertainment only but it has been vastly adopted in, Education, Healthcare, Engineering and Defense. A collaborative effort will be made to promote animation technology/skills in relevant domains.

In the context of enabling potential entrepreneurs in the field of Animation, a dedicated Animation Incubation Centre has also been proposed in the chalked out plan. Short courses pertaining to animation, gaming and designing will be introduced to train quality human resource in specialized fields. The collaboration between MolTT and ISPR will act as a tangible head start in promoting Animation Industry of Pakistan.

