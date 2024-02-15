Rich tributes paid to martyred freedom leader Ghulam Muhammad Bulla

Srinagar: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC paid rich tributes to noted freedom leader, Ghulam Muhammad Bulla on his 49th martyrdom anniversary, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Bulla was arrested by the Indian police in Sopore and later martyred in custody on this day in 1975 in Central Jail Srinagar for leading a protest rally against Indra-Abdullah accord.

Hurriyat leaders including Bashir Andrabi, Yameen Raja, Zamrooda Habib, Farida Bahanji, Javed Ahmad Mir, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and others while praying tributes to Ghulam Muhammad Bulla said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs. Right from 1947, India has been trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiris by force, but neither it succeeded in the past, nor will it succeed in future, the leaders added.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, while paying glowing tributes to Shaheed Bulla, said, “Unfolding of this accord between the then PM of India Indra Gandhi and Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah caused unusual turmoil across Jammu and Kashmir spreading public anger against Sheikh Abdullah and Indian leaders. Mass resistance movement gripped the occupied territory, and during one of such demonstrations Muhammad Bulla was arrested in Sopore.”

First he was beaten by police in Sopore Police Station and later was sent to Central Jail Srinagar, where he succumbed to death, he added. Saghar said that the dead body of the martyred Bulla was not handed over to his parents; it was taken by police to Sopore in the dead of night and buried pre-dawn by a police party. He prayed to Allah for heavenly blessings to the souls of martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle.

Other leaders of APHC-AJK chapter in Islamabad paying tributes to Shaheed Ghulam Muhammad Bulla said Bulla was a valiant son of the soil, whose great sacrifice gave fresh impetus to youth in 1970s and 1980s and kindled the flame of freedom across Jammu and Kashmir.