Right to self-determination an inalienable right of Kashmiris: Envoy

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has assured Kashmiris that the people of Pakistan are the custodians of their inalienable right to self-determination. Addressing a special event to mark ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ Kashmir in Washington, he said the illegal and unilateral act of the Indian government of revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir was driven by the fear of the international momentum generated before August 2019.

Ambassador Masood Khan said Pakistan has once again made a positive overture by inviting India to engage in a meaningful dialogue on the issues of concern. He underscored the need to keep the issue of Kashmir alive at all available forums, including the United Nations, city halls and digital ecosystems. Messages of President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read on the occasion reiterating unswerving commitment to the Kashmir cause.

In his video message, President Azad Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that Indian leadership through its illegal act had attempted to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. “With this illegal act, India has exposed itself before the international community”. He also highlighted the atrocities being committed in Manipur exposing India further before the international community. UK Shadow Minister for Legal Aid MP Afzal Khan said that Labor MPs have been urging their government to take action and to hold India accountable. He regretted that similar resolve which was shown by the international community in case of Ukraine was missing towards Kashmir.

He urged UK government not to abdicate its historical responsibility and to play its part in promoting sustainable peace and prosperity in the region. Human Rights activist Shamim Shawal in her message highlighted the plights of Kashmiri youth especially the girls which were being subjected to inhuman treatment. She noted that with the settlement of outsiders in Indian occupied Kashmir, the locals were being denied decent jobs leading to massive youth unemployment. She said that 9000 girls were missing since 2019 and 181 children were missing since 2022.

President World Kashmir Freedom Movement Muzzamil Ayub Thakur stressed that we must make collective efforts as our existence was at risk. He said today our remembrance should be a catalyst to act more efficiently and effectively for Pakistan, for Kashmir and for Islam. Chancellor East West University Chicago Prof. Wasiullah Khan, addressing the event virtually, said that India from the day one had no intention to hold plebiscite. He said European model of cooperation could serve as a model for the Asian countries to cooperate and iron out their differences.

Senator Lt. General Abdul Qayyum emphasized that Pakistan and all peace loving countries who wanted to make United Nation a success must work for UN independence and must stand with all oppressed and suppressed nations. Mohsin Ansari, President Islamic Circle of North America, offered continued support of his organization, the largest humanitarian organization in the Muslim world, for the people of Kashmir. Professor Dr Imtiaz Khan of George Washington University, in his remarks, said that international community has an obligation to resolve the issue of Kashmir.

He said Indian leadership was feeding opium of terrorism to Indian population on daily basis. He urged Muslim Ummah to collectively become voice of Kashmiris and make efforts for their just cause. Chairman World Forum for Peace and Justice Ghulam Nabi Fai highlighted that Gregory H. Stanton, Founding President of Genocide Watch, had forewarned that Kashmir was on the brink of genocide.

He also recalled the statement of UN Secretary General immediately after illegal act of August 05, 2019 that Kashmir dispute has to be settled in accordance with UN resolutions. Ambassador Masood Khan thanked the speakers for acknowledging the immense sacrifices of the people of Pakistan for the Kashmir cause.