The increasing prevalence of epilepsy cases in developing countries requires urgent attention from policymakers.
This was stated by Prof Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, President of the Epilepsy Foundation of Pakistan while addressing the second Neuro-Modulation Congress of Turkish-speaking countries in Istanbul. She highlighted the pressing need for more focused interventions in these regions.
As the sole representative from Pakistan at this prominent gathering, Dr Siddiqui contributed her expertise in sessions on Parkinson”s disease and epilepsy surgery outcomes. She underscored the importance of early diagnosis and steady treatment for effective epilepsy management in Pakistan.
Dr Siddiqui voiced concerns over the high cost of medications and treatments, advocating for enhanced training for young doctors. She expressed optimism that pro-patient governmental policies and increased societal awareness could significantly curb the disease.
In recognition of her contributions, Professor Sait OzTurk, President of the Neuroscience Society of Turkey, presented Dr Siddiqui with a commemorative shield at the congress. The event underscored the critical need for collaborative efforts in addressing neurological disorders globally.