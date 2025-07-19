Chairman of Nizam-e-Mustafa Party and former Federal Minister of Petroleum, Dr. Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, has said that rising terrorism, unemployment, inflation, power outages, water and gas shortages have made life miserable for the public. In a press release, he condemned the recent increase in petrol prices, calling it “economic murder” and “oppression.”
The price of petrol has recently been increased by five rupees and diesel by eleven rupees. Earlier this month, the price of diesel was increased by ten rupees and petrol by eight rupees. Dr. Tayyab said that a total increase of 34 rupees in petrol prices within fifteen days is “unbearable.”
Dr. Tayyab demanded both the government and opposition parties acknowledge the devastating effects of inflation on citizens. The increase in petrol prices directly impacts essential commodities, especially food and transportation. He appealed to both sides to prioritize addressing these important concerns of the public.