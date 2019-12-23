Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

December 23, 2019

Lahore, December 23, 2019 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17700 cusecs and Outflows 18000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7200 cusecs and Outflows 7200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 14100 cusecs and Outflows 18000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 12200 cusecs and Outflows 5600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 35600 cusecs and Outflows 29100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 21900 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 25500 cusecs and Outflows 24900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 9600 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 33200 cusecs and Outflows 27600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 26800 cusecs and Outflows 3000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 3400 cusecs and Outflows 376 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1474.98 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.292 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1175.55 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.946 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.064 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

