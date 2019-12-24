Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

December 24, 2019

Lahore, December 24, 2019 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17200 cusecs and Outflows 12000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7500 cusecs and Outflows 7500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 12900 cusecs and Outflows 18000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 14800 cusecs and Outflows 8200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 38900 cusecs and Outflows 32400 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 24800 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 26900 cusecs and Outflows 26300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 10600 cusecs and Outflows 5900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 33200 cusecs and Outflows 27600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 24400 cusecs and Outflows 1000 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 4200 cusecs and Outflows 376 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1475.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.301 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1175.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.936 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.058 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

