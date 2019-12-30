Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

December 30, 2019

Lahore, December 30, 2019 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17000 cusecs and Outflows 12000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 8100 cusecs and Outflows 8100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10600 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 9600 cusecs and Outflows 9600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 31100 cusecs and Outflows 24600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 16800 cusecs and Outflows 12000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 15000 cusecs and Outflows 14400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 4600 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 24700 cusecs and Outflows 19500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 20600 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 2500 cusecs and Outflows 2500 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1476.53 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.358 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1175.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.956 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.078 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

