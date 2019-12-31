Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

December 31, 2019

Lahore, December 31, 2019 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 16100 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 6900 cusecs and Outflows 6900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10600 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 9600 cusecs and Outflows 9600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 28800 cusecs and Outflows 22300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 18400 cusecs and Outflows 12000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 15000 cusecs and Outflows 14400 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 4600 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 24700 cusecs and Outflows 19500 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 19500 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 2300 cusecs and Outflows 2300 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1476.78 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.369 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1175.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.961 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.085 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts