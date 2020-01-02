Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

January 2, 2020

Lahore, January 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 16900 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 6600 cusecs and Outflows 6600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 11100 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 9300 cusecs and Outflows 9300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 22800 cusecs and Outflows 16300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 12900 cusecs and Outflows 18800 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 17200 cusecs and Outflows 17200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 3400 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 14500 cusecs and Outflows 9400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 16600 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 2200 cusecs and Outflows 2200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1477.55 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.402 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1176.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.982 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.045 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

