Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

January 5, 2020

Lahore, January 05, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Infl0ows 16900 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 6400 cusecs and Outflows 6400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 9900 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 9100 cusecs and Outflows 9100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 24200 cusecs and Outflows 19600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 10900 cusecs and Outflows 14400 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 20600 cusecs and Outflows 20600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 3000 cusecs and Outflows 3000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 13700 cusecs and Outflows 4700 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 8400 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 2100 cusecs and Outflows 2100 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1478.64 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.448 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1176.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.007 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 638.15 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.000 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

