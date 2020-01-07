Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

January 7, 2020

Lahore, January 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17500 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7200 cusecs and Outflows 7200 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 9800 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7800 cusecs and Outflows 7800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 26300 cusecs and Outflows 23300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 18700 cusecs and Outflows 12000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 17000 cusecs and Outflows 17000 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 6500 cusecs and Outflows 6500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 17700 cusecs and Outflows 4200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 4600 cusecs and Outflows 4600 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 2100 cusecs and Outflows 2100 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1479.40 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.481 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1177.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.027 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 638.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.006 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

