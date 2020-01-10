Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

January 9, 2020

Lahore, January 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17000 cusecs and Outflows 8000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 9100 cusecs and Outflows 9100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 10400 cusecs and Outflows 1400 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 18900 cusecs and Outflows 18900 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 23000 cusecs and Outflows 20800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 18600 cusecs and Outflows 15900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 16800 cusecs and Outflows 16800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 6500 cusecs and Outflows 6500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 23700 cusecs and Outflows 14300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 11600 cusecs and Outflows 11600 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 2100 cusecs and Outflows 2100 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1480.17 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.514 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1177.90 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.066 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 638.15 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.000 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Division,

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)

G-32, WAPDA House, Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99202633

Fax: +92-42-99203144

Cell: +92-333-4515923

Email: wapdapr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wapda.gov.pk/

Related Posts