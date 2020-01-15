Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

January 14, 2020

Lahore, January 14, 2020 (PPI-OT): The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages today is as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 23600 cusecs and Outflows 16000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10400 cusecs and Outflows 10400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 40800 cusecs and Outflows 100 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 44600 cusecs and Outflows 44600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 21700 cusecs and Outflows 21700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 27600 cusecs and Outflows 20000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 19200 cusecs and Outflows 19200 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 6500 cusecs and Outflows 6500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 18800 cusecs and Outflows 11300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 11600 cusecs and Outflows 11600 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 5800 cusecs and Outflows 700 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1482.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.595 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1180.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.192 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.032 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

